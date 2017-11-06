Net-a-porter is the ultimate shopping destination for luxury clothing, accessories and beauty products (many which are beloved by celebrities including Amal Clooney and Victoria Beckham), which means it’s the perfect one-stop-shop for holiday gifts for your most on-trend friends. But going luxe doesn’t always mean you have to break the bank – which is why we’ve rounded up five of our favorite gifts that are under $150, including a beauty palette from celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, a modern bamboo clutch that fashion girls everywhere are in love with and more.

Keep scrolling to shop these luxurious and affordable gifts in time for the holiday season.

Travel Lipstick Set

This lipstick set is a perfect gift for a fashionable friend that’s always on the go. The set comes with a dual-ended tube that fits two of the six interchangeable lipstick shades so you can easily toss a couple shades in your purse, and each lipstick is infused with vitamins and Mango Seed Butter for extra hydration.

Buy It! Wander Beauty Prone to Wander Kit, $49

Satin Striped Robe

This Love Stories satin striped robe is chic and versatile. It can be worn to bed or over a silk cami with jeans and velvet booties for a boudoir-inspired look that’s perfect for night out.

Buy It! Love Stories Ritz Appliquéd Striped Satin Robe, $140

Bamboo Clutch

Cult Gaia’s bamboo clutch is beloved by fashionistas everywhere and is one of the must-have bags of the year. Any fashion loving friend will be ecstatic to receive this.

Buy It! Cult Gaia Ark Small Bamboo Clutch, $130

Modern Earrings

If you’re looking for a gift for a friend that loves jewelry, these gold-plate tusk hoop earrings are modern, minimal and chic – and make for a great gift.

Buy It! I+I Tusk Gold Plated Earrings, $70

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Glow Palette

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Glow Palette is a celebrity favorite and a perfect gift for any beauty-obsessed friend looking for an easy palette of neutrals that works with many skin tones.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In A Palette Beauty Glow, $55.80

What luxe holiday gifts are you shopping for at Net-a-porter? Comment below and let us know!