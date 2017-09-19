12 Gorgeous Pieces of Delicate Jewelry You Can Actually Afford

Shop the prettiest rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets that are personal, minimal and under $100

Delicate and Affordable

Delicate and dainty jewelry is classic, personal and pretty. There’s something so chic about wearing jewelry so small – it never looks overdone and can be layered endlessly to create a look that is all your own. And despite the fact that we love a gorgeous piece of fine jewelry, we don’t always love the hefty price tag that comes along with it. That’s why we’ve rounded up 12 lovely rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces that only look expensive.

Scroll through to shop the prettiest pieces for under $100.

MADEWELL

Buy It! Demi-Fine Bronze Four-Stone Ring, $48; madewell.com

HENRI BENDEL

Buy It! Luxe Uptown Stud, $54.60 (orig. $78); henribendel.com

KENDRA SCOTT

Buy It! Elisa Pendant Necklace, $65; nordstrom.com

FIVE AND TWO

Buy It! Fara Bangle, $60; revolve.com

ERICA WEINER

Buy It! Engraved Wax Seal Stone Ring, $88; freepeople.com

CLOVERPOST

Buy It! Hug Hoop Earrings, $66; shopbop.com

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Buy It! Ombre Opal Delicate Necklace, $48; anthropologie.com

MASLO JEWELRY

Buy It! Slide Bracelet, $28; needsupply.com

TAUDREY

Buy It! Struck Gold Ring Stack, $66; taudrey.com

BAUBLEBAR

Buy It! Questa Earring Trio, $38; baublebar.com

ANN TAYLOR

Buy It! Deliacte Necklace, $39.50; anntaylor.com

CATBIRD

Buy It! Sweet Nothing 14-karat Gold Bracelet, $95; net-a-porter.com

