Hair Changes

Bella Thorne Swaps Her Signature Red Locks for Midnight Blue! Check Out Her New Look

By

Posted on

AKM-GSI

Goodbye, red!

Bella Thorne isn’t afraid to switch up her look — for example, watch her get her eyebrows tatted here — but this time, she really took it to the next level.

The actress took to Snapchat on Wednesday to debut her new ‘do: Her signature fiery red locks are now a few inches shorter and a deep shade of a midnight blue.

Later that evening, the star hit the town to show off her new look, pairing the blue ‘do with skinny red leather jeans, a black lace shirt and Valentino pumps.

NSTAR

She was joined by Keke Palmer as she made her way to a party at Think Tank Gallery in Los Angeles.

AKM-GSI

RELATED VIDEO: Want Bella Thorne’s Beauty Secrets? Hint: Pimples and Pizza Happen, People!

 

Of course, that’s not the first time Thorne, 19, has taken fans on a rainbow-hued journey with her hair.

The star, who previously told PEOPLE she’s a natural blonde, temporary switched back to blonde for a film, Shovel Buddies, last year — and she was eager to return to her old shade.

“I’m not completely digging the blonde, to be honest,” she said. “But once I get in the sun and I get a little more of a tan, I think it’ll look better. I think I’m just going to keep it for summer … And then for winter, I’m going to go back to my red, my luscious red.”

What do you think of Bella’s new look? Let us know below!

