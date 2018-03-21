Bella Thorne Opens Up About Being Called a 'Slut of Some Sort' for Her Outfit Choices

Bella Thorne is known for her honesty and often uses her platform as a celebrity to deliver a dose of real talk. Most recently, the 20-year-old actress revealed what it feels like to be slut-shamed as a young star in Hollywood.

While promoting her new film, Midnight Sun, Thorne, 20, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she handles backlash and negativity. “I think the most hurtful [thing is] when people look at you and they’re like, ‘Oh, [you’re] dressing a certain way. You have to be covered up or else you’re a slut of some sort,’ or whatever they want to call you. Whatever demeaning term they think fits you best,” she tells the outlet.

The worst part, she says, is when haters escalate their negative comments by assuming she dresses a certain way because she was a victim of sexual assault as a child.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“If someone says, like, ‘Why do you dress that way? Is it because something that happened when you were younger?’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe it actually is. Hmm, that’s a good point.’ You know, it’s like kind of those small moments where you’re like ‘Oof, I wish that didn’t dig as deep as it did,'” Thorne told ET.

MEGA

The star, who identifies as bisexual, says her new boyfriend rapper Mod Sun, 31, helps her forget about the haters.

“It really is nice for me to have someone on my back that’s like, ‘No, it’s good, it’s good, it’s good,’ even when it’s bad,” Thorne says. “[He] changed so much of my mindset.”

In January, Thorne revealed she had been physically and sexually abused until she was 14 years old.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did,” the star captioned an emotional Instagram post on her feed.

“But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive,” she added, not naming the alleged abuser. “Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup.”