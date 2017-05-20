Bella Hadid Looks Relaxed in White Lace Bikini in Cannes

Bella Hadid is taking a break from the red carpet, but not from fashion.

The 20-year-old supermodel, who has been taking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet by storm, flaunted her figure in a barely-there white lace bikini while relaxing on a yacht on Saturday.

Hadid’s bikini included white lace cups and high-side bottoms that showed off her legs. She topped the look with small lens sunglasses and a top knot for her mini-vacation.

Before arriving on the yacht, Hadid stepped out wearing a crochet mini dress with her bikini visible, along with sneakers and white socks.

This is Hadid’s second year at the Cannes Film Festival (she made her sensational debut last year). On Wednesday, she had a major Old Hollywood moment —showing up on the red carpet in a pale pink, leggy strapless Alexandre Vauthier gown and soft curls.

She accessorized the look with crystal-covered Olgana Paris heels and a show-stopping Bulgari necklace that featured a cushion cut 180-carat sapphire stone set with over 28 carats of pavé diamonds.

The star wore a matching rectangular cut sapphire Bulgari ring on her left index finger surrounded by pavé diamonds.

Hadid’s no stranger to showing her bikini body on her Instagram — poting photos of herself posing on jet skis in revealing thong bikinis, chilling on yachts in Dubai, flaunting her figure in a velvet bikini and, at one point, wearing a two-piece while promoting the now-infamous disaster known as the Fyre Festival.

And while her social media presence may makes it seem like she’s spending more time on vacation than at work, Hadid set the record straight — telling Compelo that her posts aren’t exactly what they seem.

“People think that in between I have so much time off but I only ever take two days off every two weeks, at the maximum,” she said. “I’m a workaholic. I will go somewhere so that I can breathe and really take a break and get my thoughts back together before I have to go back to everything.”