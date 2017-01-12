Bella Hadid’s Hot Two-Piece Is the One Thing You Really Need to Splurge On

We are well aware that most people are bundled up in layers of cozy sweaters and furry jackets because it’s the middle of January, but we need to talk about bikini shopping for a second. Bella Hadid was just spotted in a sexy bronze two-piece from ViX and it basically demands you buy it in time for spring break.

Being one of the most in-demand models in the industry means Hadid is exposed to a lot of luxuries most don’t have — like getting to lounge around on the beach as part of her first job of 2017 (yes, that’s an Instagram photo during her downtime on her Bahamas work trip!). Perk number two: Getting her pick of fun designer pieces first, because as soon as she wears it, it’s bound to immediately sell out.

Which is why we highly advise snatching up her shimmery swimsuit while there are still plenty of sizes available. Both the top and bottom retail for $119 each, and since the total is more than $150, it comes with free shipping.

And while you’re at it, it’s worth adding Hilary Duff’s geometric-print two-piece to your shopping cart too. (Both the top and the bottom retail for $92 each.) Duff was seen wearing it during her Hawaiian holiday vacation, and its cute design is the best counterpart to wear after sporting Hadid’s super-sexy style.

What are your thoughts on Hadid’s bikini? Share them in the comments below.