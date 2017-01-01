Bella Hadid Bids Farewell to 2016 in the Best Way She Can — in a Completely Sheer Ensemble

While it’s difficult to predict what’s in store for Bella Hadid in 2017, there was nothing left to the imagination in her New Year’s Eve ensemble.

The model, 20, wore a silver see-through turtleneck crop top and high-waisted bell-bottom pants that revealed her black lingerie underneath when she attended a year-end bash in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday. She finished off her look with black pumps and oversized hoop earrings.

Hadid was joined by friends — including model pal Kendall Jenner — when they hit up The Nice Guy. Like Hadid, Jenner, 21, sported a revealing look, as she opted for a silk slip dress with lace trim and a leopard print silk robe.

RELATED VIDEO: See Bella Hadid Walk her First Chanel Runway!

In her reflection of 2016, Hadid looked back at one of her favorite looks of the year. She shared an Instagram post of herself on the red carpet in a plunging red Alexandre Vauthier gown at the Cannes Film Festival.

“One of my favorite moments of 2016,” Hadid wrote.