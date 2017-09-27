Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Nina Dobrev have recently made strong cases for getting a bob haircut. The look is chic, versatile, and easy to style — once you get the hang of it. In order to find out how to master Hadid’s glamorous shiny waves, we turned to her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, who also works with Jessica Alba, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and more, to share her secrets. Watch the “How It’s Done” video above to see how to get the look, and shop Yepez’s must-have products, below.

Recap from CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 💋 @bellahadid ❤️ Styling @elizabethsulcer Makeup @sabrinabmakeup Hair #jenniferyepez 💋 #bellahadid #cannes2017 #cannesfilmfestival A post shared by Jennifer Yepez (@jennifer_yepez) on May 30, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

First, Yepez preps the hair by spraying Honest Beauty Honestly Uplifted Volumizing Spray all over, before blow drying hair smooth with a small round brush and Dyson blow dyer, using a narrow nozzle.

Then, using a 1” curling iron held horizontally, Yepez curls small sections of hair downwards, creating a wave that bends towards the face. The pro repeats this process all over, curling each section in the same direction, creating a full head of ringlets.

Once the hair has cooled, Yepez brushes out the curls with a paddle brush, creating a uniform wave. She then tucks the hair behind one ear and locks everything in with R+Co Vicious strong hold hairspray.

For the full rundown, watch the video above. And tell us: What’s your wave secret?