Bella Hadid Confirms She’ll Walk in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: I’m ‘So Crazy Humbled’

Bella Hadid is back for round 2!

The model and social-media star confirmed she would make a return to the runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is reportedly being held in Shanghai this year.

“I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again… ” Hadid, 20, captioned a Saturday Instagram post — featuring a photo of herself in a black bra, with a city skyline in the background.

“Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can’t wait! Xx 💕🌸,” she added.

Hadid’s sophomore appearance at the televised fashion show follows her 2016 debut, where she rocked the runway in Paris alongside the likes of supermodel sister Gigi Hadid and pal Kendall Jenner (neither have been confirmed for a 2017 return at this point).

Another noteworthy participant in 2016’s show? The Weeknd, whom Hadid had split from shortly before strutting the runway in metallic lingerie and sky-high black heels during the singer’s performance.

“Abel is amazing,” Hadid told ET Canada of her “best friend” ahead of the 2016 show. (The Weeknd’s real name is Abel Tesfaye.) “He’s going to kill it. It’s his second year so he already knows the stage; he knows what he’s doing.”

Hadid will stomp the 2017 catwalk alongside veteran Angels such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel, who will make her return to the VS runway for the first time since giving birth to son Anacan in October 2016.

And though she’s probably got the proper facial expressions for the occasion down pat by now, there was a time Hadid still had some perfecting to do.

“I have to close my best friend and roommate’s door and put a big mirror in front of it so she can’t get out of her room so that I have a part of the apartment to walk and practice,” Hadid told PEOPLE of practicing her smile for the 2016 show. “It’s perfect for me, but she can’t really get out of her room.”