Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Fab Figure in Velvet Bikini During Mexican Getaway

Bella Hadid‘s social media fans are no strangers to seeing the model in exotic locations and showing off her body in itty-bitty bikinis. So why not combine the two into one sultry Instagram story?

The 20-year-old is celebrating a pal’s birthday with a vacation to Mexico this weekend, complete with soaking up the sun poolside in a dark blue velvet bikini. Hadid also showcased her pals’ derrieres in thong bikinis as they tanned poolside alongside the model.

The model also used the Boomerang app to give a glimpse of her black cowboy hat, pulling the headwear down over her makeup-free face while giving the camera a flirty gaze.

Hadid also rocked her black and gold bikini during a recent trip to Jamaica, where she recovered from a busy fashion month by trading high heels for flip flops.

She posted a shot of herself to her Instagram lounging in a bright blue deckchair with her legs slightly crossed wearing the velvet string bikini, paired with some yellow-tinted aviators and a gold body chain. She captioned the picture, “I need you out in Jamaica relaaaxxin..” referencing the song “Ice Melts” off Drake‘s latest release More Life.

I need you out in Jamaica relaaaxxin..😍😍 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Although velvet bathing suits seem hardly practical, Hadid isn’t the only celebrity rocking the trend. Kylie Jenner celebrated the start of 2017 by sharing a revealing photo of herself donning a green velvet bra top and underwear to Instagram.

Are you digging the velvet bikini trend? Let us know in the comments below.