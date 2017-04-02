People

Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Fab Figure in Velvet Bikini During Mexican Getaway

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid‘s social media fans are no strangers to seeing the model in exotic locations and showing off her body in itty-bitty bikinis. So why not combine the two into one sultry Instagram story?

The 20-year-old is celebrating a pal’s birthday with a vacation to Mexico this weekend, complete with soaking up the sun poolside in a dark blue velvet bikini. Hadid also showcased her pals’ derrieres in thong bikinis as they tanned poolside alongside the model.

The model also used the Boomerang app to give a glimpse of her black cowboy hat, pulling the headwear down over her makeup-free face while giving the camera a flirty gaze.

Hadid also rocked her black and gold bikini during a recent trip to Jamaica, where she recovered from a busy fashion month by trading high heels for flip flops.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

She posted a shot of herself to her Instagram lounging in a bright blue deckchair with her legs slightly crossed wearing the velvet string bikini, paired with some yellow-tinted aviators and a gold body chain. She captioned the picture, “I need you out in Jamaica relaaaxxin..” referencing the song “Ice Melts” off Drake‘s latest release More Life.

I need you out in Jamaica relaaaxxin..😍😍

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Although velvet bathing suits seem hardly practical, Hadid isn’t the only celebrity rocking the trend. Kylie Jenner celebrated the start of 2017 by sharing a revealing photo of herself donning a green velvet bra top and underwear to Instagram.

Are you digging the velvet bikini trend? Let us know in the comments below.