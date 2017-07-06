You Can Shop Bella Hadid's V Magazine Cover Look for Under $200

Alexander Wang called Bella Hadid “the body of our generation” after wore one of his plunging low-back catsuit designs to the Met Gala. So, it’s no surprise to see the 20-year-old model showing off what her mama Yolanda Hadid gave her.

Just this week at Couture Week in Paris, Hadid left her bra behind while wearing sheer, nipple-baring tops on the Fendi and Alexandre Vauthier runways. And that’s just the start of the star’s ongoing list nearly-naked moments, whether it’s posing in a nude G-string on Instagram or flashing her nipple-piercing on the red carpet.

On Thursday, Hadid revealed her cover shoot with V Magazine, where she posed in denim and diamonds including a pair of super-short denim cutoffs and a matching denim jacket.

Hadid’s denim-on-denim ensemble is courtesy of GUESS, and can be yours to own for under $200. Check out the exact pieces you can purchase now below.

Buy It! GUESS Classic Denim Jacket, $128; guess.com

Buy It! GUESS Selene Denim Shorts, $69; guess.com

