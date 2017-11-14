Bella Hadid wants you to know she’s more than ready for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

The younger Hadid sister spent Monday night celebrating her older sister, Gigi Hadid, at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards where the 22-year-old model was recognized as one of the groundbreaking women. Bella, 21, arrived to the event by Gigi’s side and showed nothing but support for her older sister and the rest of the extraordinary female honorees—even helping Gigi regain her balance after tripping on the way to the show. But once the night came to an end, Bella reclaimed her spotlight in typical supermodel fashion: by posting sexy selfies.

Hadid took to Instagram before calling it a night in a skimpy, totally sheer white crop top, which flashed major under-boob (and quite a bit more) , and a pair of nude underwear that sat high above her hips. The model is clearly proud of the extra work she’s put in to prep for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as she showed off her runway-ready body from multiple angles and captioned her sexy snap, “VSFS COUNTDOWN!!”

And Bella didn’t stop there. In her next snap the model says goodnight to her followers and is seen pulling up her shirt to leave little to the imagination as she reveals even more under-boob.

This isn’t Hadid’s first time flaunting what she’s got for her dedicated followers on Instagram. While on a trip to Seoul, the model pranced around her hotel bathroom in a similar ensemble, wearing nothing but a barely-there black thong and spaghetti strap tank.

Both Bella and Gigi are traveling to Shanghai this week for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Bella made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut last year while joining her older sister in the iconic show where they both earned their Angel wings. We can’t wait to see how this sister act will rock the runway once again and of course, we’re expecting some more sexy snaps from Bella once she lands in Shanghai.

What do you think of Bella’s snaps? Sound off in the comments below!