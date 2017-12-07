Venturelli/Getty

Bella Hadid is speaking out in support of Palestine in the wake of President Donald J. Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which has already resulted in violent clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian citizens, continuing the longstanding conflict and division between the two Middle Eastern countries.

Hadid, who covered Vogue Arabia‘s September issue this year and is of Palestinian descent, shared a lengthy post on Instagram detailing the “sadness” and “pain” she feels for her fellow Palestinians.

“I’ve been waiting to put this into perfect words but I realized there is no perfect way to speak of something so unjust. A very very sad day. Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine,” the 21-year-old supermodel said.

She continued: “Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace.

The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine.”

Hadid’s older sister and model Gigi Hadid, who was featured on Vogue Arabia‘s first cover in March this year, has yet to publicly comment on the issue.

The model also echoed sentiments made by her close friends, identical twin DJs Simi and Haze Khadra, who are also Palestinian Americans taking a stand with their native country.

“It is absurd that Palestine, a country where Muslims Christians and Jews lived side by side for centuries, has been fighting to be recognized since the inception of Israel in 1948, and to add insult to injury yesterday Trump ‘decided’ to recognize Palestine’s capital of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel – as if it’s his to give away,” they said on Instagram.

“This is a violation of international law and a huge setback to any hope for peace. In his racist speech yesterday, he never once mentioned Palestine but referred to Israel and “the Palestinian people” as if Palestine never existed. Jerusalem is and always has been the capital of occupied Palestine. Declaring Jerusalem as Israels capital is a calculated move to make Palestinians lose hope of ever gaining statehood in their own country. Trump is a disgrace.”

President Trump announced his plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during a press conference on Wednesday, which is expected to increase tensions in the already divided region.

“Today, we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital. This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do. After more than two decades of wavers, we are no closer to a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. It would be folly to assume that repeating the exact same formula would now produce a different or better result,” Trump said.

Pope Francis also shared his “deep worry” about recent developments regarding the status quo of Jerusalem just ahead of the expected U.S. announcement from the President.

“I cannot keep quiet about my deep worry about the situation that has been created in the last few days,” he said. “I pray to the Lord that its identity is preserved and strengthened for the benefit of the Holy Land, the Middle East and the whole world and that wisdom and prudence prevail to prevent new elements of tension from being added to a global context already convulsed by so many cruel conflicts.”