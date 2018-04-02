Bella Hadid isn’t here for your drama! After a commenter on Instagram accused Hadid of getting plastic surgery and suggested she needs a “better” personality, Hadid hit back hard.

Thanks to the genius Instagram account, @commentsbycelebs, (which yes, tracks comments celebs make on Instagram) they spotted that Bella called out an Instagram troll and caught all the comments for us to see.

A Bella Hadid Instagram fan account, @ballahadid, shared a split photo of Kendall Jenner and Hadid with the comment, “Kenny or Bella?”

An Instagram user, @foufiasse, left a comment accusing both models of getting plastic surgery, while also attacking their personalities. “2 fake bitches sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks lmao y’all trippin’ fam, money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need.”

Hadid saw the comment and defended her character in a reply. “I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”

RELATED: Bella Hadid Is 21! Let’s Celebrate With 21 of Her Most Out-There Outfits

The Instagram user deleted her comment after Hadid responded, and added another: “@ballahadid it’s all gone girl, but seriously this whole thing has taught me a lot.”

Style Tracks: See Bella Hadid Walk her First Chanel Runway!

While Hadid didn’t address the plastic surgery accusations, she stood up for her character with her strong and tough reply, just like her older sis Gigi Hadid recently did to Twitter trolls who commented on her weight.

Gigi sent out a series of Tweets announcing that she’ll no longer comment on her appearance.

“I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur ‘beauty’ expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured.”

She ended by saying, “Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t.”