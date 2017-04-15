Supermodel Skydiver! Watch Bella Hadid Jump Out of a Plane Over Dubai

Bella Hadid has proven that she can effortlessly handle the pressures of being a supermodel – walking fashion’s biggest runways, starring in ad campaigns from the hottest designers, and gracing the cover of almost every magazine out there.

It’s an impressive feat for anyone, let alone a 20-year-old who only started her career a few years ago. But it’s not nearly as impressive as how calm Hadid remained when tandem skydiving in Dubai on Saturday.

The brunette beauty posted stunning video of her adventure to Instagram — where she can be seen smiling as she floats down back to earth, her instructor and parachut connected to her via harness.

“Jumped out of a plane today!!!” she wrote in its caption. “I’VE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! Flying with the angels !!!!!”

This didn’t appear to be Hadid’s first time skydiving. The star — who wore a cropped short-sleeve white t-shirt, blue jeans and white Nike Cortez kicks — inferred she’s gone before while thanking her team on Saturday.

“Thank you @skydivedubai Greg and Maha!” Hadid wrote. “Best skydiving experience of my life!!!! F yaaaa!!!!”

She later posted a smiling selfie with her instructor from the plane, moments before their jump.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now

Hadid has been in Dubai since Wednesday, where she has been launching her new Christian Dior Makeup Pump N Volume mascara campaign.

The trip included stops at the book exhibition launch for Dior The Art of Color at the Dubai Mall, and a Dior “Art of Color” dinner which she hosted with Peter Phillips, creative and image director of for the cosmetics brand.

“I love my Dior family,” she wrote on a photo of the two.

Helping her survive the long days has been the support of her fans, too.

“Traveling alone across the world can be really tough some times but THIS genuinely and truly makes it all worth it,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and a fan at a meet-and-greet. “Meeting and talking to each one of you makes my day every SINGLE time. Thank you for coming to support me and @diormakeup @sephoramiddleeast. All my love.”