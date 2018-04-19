Bella Hadid may have lost her top in her Instagram post earlier this week, but the new one she found doesn’t provide that much more coverage.

The 21-year-old supermodel shared a series of photos to the popular social media site on Wednesday, captured as she modeled a sheer black bandeau top.

In the pics, Hadid pairs the top with high-waisted black tuxedo pants. In one shot, she wears a black blazer over it. The other two snaps show Hadid holding the blazer over her shoulder.

“Gotta run,” she wrote in the first caption of the Triplegram, continuing in another “Ten points if you can catch me.”

“Chrome hearts and Dior, that’s me,” she captioned the remaining photo. (The model also wears her favorite Svelte Metals hoops in the series.)

Hadid’s posts on Wednesday came days after she denied a report that she and ex-boyfriend The Weeknd — né Abel Tesfaye — were “kissing all night” at a Coachella after party.

“It wasn’t me,” Hadid wrote on Instagram, her comment captured by the popular “Comments by Celebs” Instagram account.

While she may not have been kissing The Weeknd, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE the two were packing on a different sort of PDA at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” an onlooker said of the pair, who split in November 2016 after dating for just under two years. “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

Hadid’s newly-single model sister Gigi was also in attendance, but “wasn’t seen flirting with any guys,” added the onlooker. “She was there to support [pals Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner] and hang with her sister and their friends.”

The party was sponsored by BMW and also celebrated the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ new makeup collection KOURT X KYLIE, as well as the launch of Pizza Boys Radio on Apple Music’s Beats 1, co-hosted by the Hadids’ model bestie Kendall Jenner.

As for The Weeknd — whose new album My Dear Melancholy appears to be partially inspired by the heartbreak he experienced in the aftermath of his relationship with Hadid — a source close to the star confirms to PEOPLE that the 28-year-old singer is enjoying the single life and isn’t seriously dating anyone.