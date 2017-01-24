As we’ve pointed out before, sheer everything is having a major sartorial moment thanks to a few of the fashion industry’s most notable runway stars. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid both spent the weekend ambling around Paris between fashion shows wearing what appeared to be the City of Light’s entire supply of sheer mesh. But clearly, there are still a few more translucent fashions left in the haute couture coffers, as Bella stepped out yet again the next night in a completely transparent gown that left little to the imagination.

On Monday night, Bella attended the Christian Dior masquerade ball with her partner in gossamer fashions, Kendall, putting everything on full display once again. This time in a very similar Christian Dior gown to the one she wore back in October to celebrate the brand’s book launch in New York City.

However, for this party she chose to forego the Dior-logo bra, wearing just the branded briefs beneath the diaphanous baby blue dress encrusted in Swarovski crystals.

But all of this is really just further proof that this generation of young women are not about to be body shamed, and more specifically, nipple-shamed. As Kendall has put it in the past, “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” And if it’s no big deal for her, truly it should be no big deal for anyone else either. As the protesters this weekend reminded us, “my body, my choice.” Besides, it’s not like supermodels flashing a little skin is anything new, just ask Kate Moss or Yves Saint Laurent‘s muse Danielle Luquet de Saint Germain. We’re sure they’d have some choice words to say on the subject.

