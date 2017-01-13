Bella Hadid Is Too Busy Wearing Tiny Swimsuits to Care About Her Ex the Weekend Kissing Selena Gomez

Her ex may be locking lips with a fellow Taylor Swift squad member, but Bella Hadid seems unbothered.

The supermodel recently returned home from her Bahamas work trip, where perhaps she was just too busy to catch up on the buzziest new relationship of the week, because she serenely provided her Instagram followers with a sexy selfie amid news of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez‘s budding romance.

“Goodnight love and light to you all … happy to be home,” the 20-year-old captioned a video clip of herself posing in a tiny black bathing suit.

where i belong💙 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Hadid also bid the Bahamas farewell on her Snapchat, posting a video of the sparkling blue waters and writing, “Bye to my favorite place on the planet.”

The posts come just one day after photos showing Gomez and The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) sharing a kiss while out on a romantic dinner date surfaced.

The two were spotted locking lips throughout the evening, but a source tells PEOPLE, “It’s new and nothing serious.”

“It was a romantic dinner date in the rain,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “They acted like a couple. They ordered pasta and shared the food. She seemed very into him — she was smiling a lot. They left holding hands.”

Hadid has not publicly commented on the photos, but she has unfollowed the singer on Instagram. And as news of the romance made headlines, Hadid was busy soaking up some sun (in a bikini you definitely want to buy before spring break) in the Bahamas.

Hadid and The Weeknd split in November after a year and a half of dating.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

