Bella Hadid’s Mexican Vacation Keeps Getting Sexier! See Her Red Hot Bikini Pics

Most people take vacations to get away from their everyday workload, but for Bella Hadid, when she’s in a tiny bikini, in a gorgeous location, she just can’t resist striking a few poses for a sexy photoshoot.

She spent the weekend in Mexico for a friend’s birthday bash and if you happened to catch her Instagram story, you know the first portion was filled with (what else) velvet thong bikinis. But what you probably haven’t seen yet is her red hot bikini photoshoot posted last night.

She shared two sizzling pics on Instagram wearing a tiny red bikini. In one, she says she needs to “reflect and recharge 📍❤️🍒” which apparently entails practicing her modeling skills, by posing in the pool in a swan dive position.

The second pic showed off her curves and thong bikini posing next to her friend, Jesse Jo Stark. It all may seem pretty risqué (even for a high-fashion model!) but Hadid told Porter in her cover story that she was never self-conscious about nudity: “My mom is very European, so our whole life we were very open about that stuff. It was just more casual.”

And even though it may seem like she’s always modeling everywhere she goes, she says she does need downtime. “It gets really overwhelming,” she says about being constantly recognized. “You feel really overexposed and you don’t want to see anybody… I just want to be in my apartment alone and kind of retreat and be centered again.”

Seeing that it’s only April and she’s been on three sexy photoshoot-filled getaways already this year, it’s fair to say she manages to get out of the apartment on occasion.

In January she posed in a black bikini during some down time on a Bahamas work trip.

Then she took an impromptu trip to Jamaica in March with a sexy string bikini and nude-colored one-piece.

Which bikini is your favorite?