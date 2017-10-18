Bella Hadid Poses in a Thong in Her Hotel Bathroom, Revealing Her Travel Beauty Faves in the Process

We see London, we see France, we see Bella Hadid in her underpants!

While on a trip to Seoul Tuesday, Hadid snapped an Instagram story of herself in the mirror, prancing around her hotel bathroom. But instead of keeping cozy in one of the hotel’s white robes, the model instead sported just a black spaghetti strap tank and a skimpy black thong.

Aside from her lack of pants, other things are very noticeable: the luxurious, large bathroom in her suite, a lavish double sink situation, and of course, a vanity stocked with Dior beauty products — because after all, she is the face of the brand’s beauty line.

So in order to steal a few of her travel beauty secrets, we’ve identified the products she toted with her — which you can shop below.

First up, primer. From the looks of things, Hadid has a bottle of the Dior Diorskin Forever & Ever Wear makeup base, which has SPF 20.

Buy It! Dior Diorskin Forever & Ever Wear, $45; nordstrom.com

Also among her stash is also Dior’s Nude Air foundation, a lightweight formula that’s likely responsible for her effortless bare-faced look.

Buy It! Dior Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer Serum, $53; nordstrom.com

One of our favorite travel tricks: using bathroom cups to house lipsticks, brushes and pencils on the vanity — a trick that Hadid seems to use as well. The star shows a cup filled with a few of the Dior Lip Glow balms, among many other products.

Buy It! Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm, $33; nordstrom.com

And of course, as any Dior fanatic knows, your kit isn’t complete without the brand’s classic 999 red:

Rouge Dior 999 making an appearance this morning A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

Buy It! Rouge Dior Couture Color in 999, $35; nordstrom.com

What’s your favorite of Hadid’s picks? Sound off below.