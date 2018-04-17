Bella Hadid Poses Topless at Coachella After Denying Kissing the Weeknd

Bella Hadid may not have made out with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd at Coachella, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have some fun of her own.

The 21-year-old supermodel shared a topless photo of herself to Instagram on Tuesday, taken from the 40-acre estate she’s staying at in the Indio desert for the annual California music festival.

“Early riser,” Hadid captioned the photo — which showed her soaking up the sun while wearing a white ruffle bikini bottom and laying poolside on a towel, her right arm concealing her chest.

She also shared a smiling photo of herself to Instagram Stories, this one showing the two-piece bathing suit’s matching halter top on. “All day every day,” Hadid labelled the photo, which also showed the brunette beauty’s gold body chain.

Hadid’s posts on Tuesday came hours after she denied a report that she and The Weeknd — né Abel Tesfaye — were “kissing all night” at a Coachella after party.

“It wasn’t me,” Hadid wrote on Instagram, her comment captured by the popular “Comments by Celebs” Instagram account.

While she may not have been kissing The Weeknd, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE the two were packing on a different PDA at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” an onlooker said of the pair, who split in November 2016 after dating for just under two years. “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

Hadid’s newly single model sister Gigi was also in attendance, but “wasn’t seen flirting with any guys,” added the onlooker. “She was there to support [pals Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner] and hang with her sister and their friends.”

The party was sponsored by BMW and also celebrated the launch of Kylie Cosmetic’s new makeup collection KOURT X KYLIE, as well as the launch of Pizza Boys Radio on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

The Weeknd’s new album My Dear Melancholy. appears to be partially inspired by the heartbreak he experienced in the aftermath of his relationship with Hadid.

In “Wasted Times,” he brings up imagery of a girl who was an “equestrian” — likely referencing Hadid, who was forced to give up on her dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in the equestrian shows because of her Lyme disease.