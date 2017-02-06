Bella Hadid Wears Only a Sports Bra in New Nike Campaign, Gives Gigi Some Pantsless Competition

The Hadid sisters have been landing just about every editorial spread and fashion campaign in 2017. And most of their jobs have one thing in comment: They model without pants. We first reported on Gigi’s hidden talent last week, and soon realized Bella dislikes wearing pants just as much as her sister. Apparently good looks (and a strong aversion to leg wear) runs in the family.

Bella posted three different photos on Instagram over the weekend of her latest editorial campaigns for Love magazine and Nike. And both have very strong similarities — she’s posing in underwear in every photo.

New RT X @nike !!!!! I 🖤You!!! #TeamNike #NikeLab #Tisci So proud ! Thank you @riccardotisci17 💓💓💓 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:31am PST

She poses with designer Riccardo Tisci (who just departed Givenchy) for his latest Nike collaboration with Nike Lab. Bella wears a black “swoosh” print sports bra and models Tisci’s new sneaker, the NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT, which was inspired by both skate culture and ’80s basketball style (available February 10). But notoriously Bella’s missing one important item of clothing, her pants. In fact, it’s unclear if she’s even wearing underwear.

Waking up with @carinbackoffphoto for @thelovemagazine 17🍭🍭🍭🍭 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:03am PST

Next up, her spread for Love magazine. The publication is known for featuring models in next-to-nothing (and even had Bella model in a retro ’80s-inspired leotard for its advent calendar). So for its Love 17 issue, she posed in lingerie looks throughout the spread. She wore bootie shorts with a cardigan sweater, cheeky underwear with a loose blouse and occasionally, modeled in just underwear and nothing else.

✨cruel intentions✨ A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

While the Hadid styling secret is clearly working in their favor, what do you think of their pantsless streak? Share in the comments below.