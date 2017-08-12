Bella Hadid Hopes to Win an Oscar But Needs Help Memorizing Lines: ‘I Have a Really Bad Brain’

Bella Hadid is opening up about her glamorous, jet-setting life — and her surprising goals for the future.

The supermodel, 20, spoke to The Telegraph in an interview published Friday and revealed she wants to branch out into acting and dreams of winning an Oscar one day.

“I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better because I have a really bad brain,” she said, having jokingly asked her agent why she hadn’t won the coveted golden statue yet.

“But yes, the Oscar — one day,” Hadid continued.

When it comes to modeling, Hadid reveals she went from “just speaking to her horses and her mother [Yolanda],” to becoming a global superstar with about 14 million Instagram followers and walking on catwalks around the world.

“I feel like I’ve rushed into becoming a woman, so now I just want to be a teenager again,” she said.

Despite her reservations about starting her career so young, Hadid told InStyle for the August issue that “working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world.”

“I’m not saying I don’t love my job, but people think modeling is just a b——- thing to become more famous,” she said. “I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn’t because of my parents. I worked my a– off for two years.”