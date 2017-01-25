Bella Hadid Opens Alexandre Vauthier SS17 Show in Yet Another Sheer Outfit

Another day, another nipple-baring outfit for Bella Hadid.

For her third Paris Fashion Week gig, the model opened the Alexandre Vauthier Spring Summer show, wearing a completely sheer mini dress that was dripping in Swarovski crystals.

To celebrate ten seasons of collaborations, the jewelry house and French designer created a special anniversary dress symbolic of their partnership, and Hadid, 20, was handpicked to don the ensemble.

But her second look of the evening was much more covered up: a one-shoulder metallic leather dress that was tailored to fit her curves and accessorized with a body-hugging zipper detail.

Thank you to my love @alexandrevauthier for having me open your incredible show…always an honor to work for you and walk my dream incredible @swarovski dress..you amaze me more and more everyday 🖤❤🖤 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Also walking in the Vauthier show was Kendall Jenner, who led the finale wearing a strapless embellished design, which she described as “sexy, short and sparkly.”

Bella and Kendall, who walked in her first-ever Vauthier couture show, previously strut their stuff in the Chanel Couture show earlier that day at the Grand Palais, the same venue where the BFFs donned lingerie for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Tuesday’s ensemble continued Hadid’s streak of braless Paris moments. The newly-single star previously wore a completely transparent gown from Dior’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection at the brand’s masquerade ball. In addition, the ex-girlfriend of The Weeknd made a serious case for the totally sheer shirt at the Givenchy afterparty on Monday.