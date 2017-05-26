The amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes, France was the place to be on Thursday night, as celebrities like Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lindsay Lohan celebrated one of the final star-studded events of the Cannes Film Festival.

But it was Bella Hadid and Nicki Minaj who appeared to be having the best time — posing for a series of sultry photos together outside (which Minaj posted to Instagram) and each rocking a few outfit changes over the course of the evening.

In fact, Hadid, 20, had a total of three different looks throughout the night. She first arrived at the 24th annual gala in a skin-bearing, crystal-embellished one-shoulder gown by Ralph & Russo — which was so sheer, it gave Beyoncé’s famous naked dress some serious competition.

For the live auction and runway show, held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the supermodel changed into two different looks — a knitted, see-through long-sleeve tan gown and a silk champagne low-cut dress with a high-cut slit.

She kept her hair consistent, wearing it back in a tight top bun. As for accessories, a pair of silver heels grounded her outfits — while jewelry was kept to a minimum (no earrings, bracelets, or necklaces!).

Minaj, 34, wore two frocks herself — both hugging her famous curves. The first, which she also rocked on red carpet, was a deep-V Roberto Cavalli Couture evening gown in black lace patchwork with a revealing, ruffled slit.

For her second outfit, the rapper went with a nude-illusion, cleavage-baring, red glittery gown — accessorized with diamond and gold bracelets and rings.

Unlike Hadid, Minaji kept her hair down — her long extensions parted down the middle and falling beyond her knees.

Inside the event, Hadid and Minaji worked the room and snapped pics with their celeb pals.

Hadid was spotted sipping champagne straight from the bottle and pouring drinks with model pals Jessica Hart and Jordan Barrett. Minaj also posed for photos with friends like Cindy Bruna, Winnie Harlow, Joan Smalls, and ‘Hot Convict’ Jeremy Meeks.

The amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala is one of the most highly anticipated events at Cannes — known for its runway show, charity auction and live performances.

Of course, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid walked in the annual runway show alongside model pals Hailey Baldwin, Elsa Hosk, Karolina Kurkova and Irina Shayk, who attended sans Bradley Cooper. The entire collection of dresses that was showcased were auctioned off for 3 million euros, which is approximately $3.36 million.

She also participated in the charity auction alongside Smith, Chastain, Uma Thurman and Chris Tucker.

Auction items included a collection of classic Hollywood portraits which sold for around 2 million euros ($2,240,700) and a 1958 Jaguar XK150 which sold for 600,000 euros (approximately $671,000).. There was also a chance to play soccer against Beckham, which sold for 350,000 euros ($392,000) —the same amount Christoph Waltz auctioned off a five-day trip to meet the Dalai Lama.

As for live music, Minaj was on hand to perform her latest hit as were Joe Jonas’ band DNCE.

Diana Ross —whose daughter Tracee Ellis Ross channeled her mother’s style on the red carpet — belted out her hits “I’m Coming Out” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” inside, as well as her famed rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” Rita Ora debuted her new single, “Your Song,” which she co-wrote with Ed Sheeran.

