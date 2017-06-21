People

Bella Hadid Goes Grunge as the Star of Nars' Latest Makeup Campaign

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

Bella Hadid is continuing to prove that 2017 is the year of Bella Hadid with another major gig. The supermodel is embarking on yet another beauty venture: a gig in beauty giant Nars’ latest campaign — and if she wasn’t already, she’s about to be your next makeup muse.

Hadid has racked up a robust list of fashion jobs recently, including a spot in Zayn Malik’s Versace campaign and the role as the face of Bulgari’s Fall campaign. She’s also a spokesmodel for Nike, has her own collaboration with Chrome Hearts, and continues to hold the spot as the face of Dior makeup since May.

But the model took a break from her usual rotation of fashion houses to try out a whole new rock-and-roll-inspired persona, as she poses in Nars’ latest campaign for the brand’s new Powermatte Lip Pigment, a concentrated matte pigment that launches on July 6th. Hadid sports a piecey haircut with choppy bangs, dark eye makeup and nude lipstick, along with a leather-like bra top and an assortment of necklaces.

Nars

And while she appeared in the photos and corresponding video, a Nars source has confirmed to PeopleStyle that Hadid is simply acting as a model for the campaign, and is not a “face” of the brand.

What do you think of Hadid’s latest role? Sound off in the comments section, below.