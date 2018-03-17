Bella Hadid Shares Throwback Photo of Her and Kendall Jenner Taking a Topless Swim in the Ocean

What happens on vacation stays on vacation … unless you post the proof to social media!

On Saturday, Bella Hadid shared a throwback photo of herself and pal Kendall Jenner running out into the ocean for a little topless swim — with their bikini tops still in their hands.

In the risqué snap, the supermodel friends are joined by two of their mutual friends, singer Justine Skye and photographer Renell Medrano, all of whom were wearing cheeky pairs of thong bathing suit bottoms.

“Woke up missing this pureeee love. 💙🦋” Hadid, 21, wrote alongside the sun-filled snap.

While Hadid didn’t specify which vacation the shot was from, it could have taken on the tropical vacation the famous friends enjoyed together in May 2017. In photos documenting that fun-filled trip, the models appeared to be wearing very similar bathing suits to the ones they were (partly) wearing in Hadid’s throwback snap.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

While the pair have yet to jet off to a tropical destination together this year, the close friends did celebrate the new year together in chic black-and-white ensembles. Hadid wore a black jumpsuit with cut-outs along the front, and Jenner, 22, wore a pair of black wide-leg pants with a white crop top and black jacket.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The two posed for a photo in front of two sleek white cars that Jenner later posted to her Instagram with the caption “new year, same us.”