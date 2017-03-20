Bella Hadid Takes a Break from Modeling Bikinis to Vacation in Bikinis

The endless slog of fashion month is now behind us. Which isn’t just a relief for all of the celebs and street style stars lugging their army of hefty suitcases packed to the brim with couture around the globe, but also for the ranks of in-demand models whose job it is to wear all the latest collections of must-have designs and killer heels day in and day out. And when you’re a member of this new ilk of catwalk superstars, the end of another successful season can only mean one thing, the beginning of a much deserved break. In Bella Hadid‘s case, an impromptu trip to Jamaica.

The sought-after model celebrated all of her hard work with a quick, last-minute jaunt aboard a private jet to the island for some needed R&R with two of her closest friends, Dior PR girl Fanny Bourdette-Donon and New York Models agent Ally Aflalo.

To mark the occasion, Hadid brought out her best poolside garb, posting a shot of herself to her Instagram lounging in a bright blue deckchair with her legs slightly crossed wearing the Kylie Jenner-approved trend of a hydrophobic velvet string bikini, paired with some yellow-tinted aviators and a gold body chain. She captioned the shot, “I need you out in Jamaica relaaaxxin..” referencing the song “Ice Melts” off Drake‘s latest release More Life.

After a quick swimsuit change, the face of Dior cosmetics was ready to head from the pool to the forest, swapping out her rather impractical velvet two-piece for a flesh-colored one-piece with a thong bottom, held together with a number of thin, criss-crossing straps across her back. Hadid posted various images of herself walking across rough-hewn bridges and posing next to waterfalls, enthusiastically captioning the photos, “Jst [sic] really happy to be here.”

Not that she needed it, but if this barely there swimsuit-laden island vacation is all part of Bella’s breakover (i.e. post breakup makeover) plan, we have to admit it seems like she’s turned high-profile uncoupling into an art form. As they say, living well and looking killer in a bikini is truly the best revenge.

