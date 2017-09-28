Bella Hadid Says She and Sister Gigi Don’t Get Competitive: ‘There Are Enough Jobs for Both of Us’

They’re there to prop each other up when one loses a shoe on the catwalk – but when they’re off the runway sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid are remain just as supportive. The duo have walked together in shows from Victoria’s Secret to Chanel, but they’ve also cultivated entirely separate careers: Bella is the face of Bulgari and Dior beauty, while Gigi is the face of Tommy Hilfiger and Maybelline. And as far as their relationship is concerned, those differences don’t matter.

“Most of the time our markets are completely different, and if we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we’re both happy for each other,” Bella tells Harper’s Bazaar Arabia (the inaugural cover of which Gigi landed in March). “There are enough jobs in the world for both of us. There’s no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her. We’re in the family, so she can buy me a pair of shoes.”

Bella once said for herself that she can’t believe she gets to experience her career with her “best friend” Gigi by her side. After all, it does come with its perks — like wearing crazy jewelry, as Bella does as the face of Bulgari. “Besides the security that has to follow me around everywhere?” she says about how she feels about wearing huge diamonds. “Up until this year I never wore jewelry like that. It’s such an honor. And I love Bulgari, so it’s perfect.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Supermodel Sisters! Bella and Gigi Hadid’s Best Runway Moments

The diamonds aren’t the only thing she has at her disposal these days – she’s also showered in designer clothing, handbags and shoes, which, she says, is a sharp contrast to the way she grew up.

“I never spent money,” she says of her pre-modeling years. “It still to this day freaks me out to spend money. It would make me happy to buy a really cute $5 T-shirt instead of a designer piece. I never bought anything designer until I was 18 and could buy it on my own. I bought my first pair of Louboutins and that was a very big moment for me. People always think that my parents would buy us stuff. My mom never bought me anything designer. My dad would buy me little things that are more meaningful than a designer purse. I would rather have riding boots. That was what made me so happy.”

But as fun as the job is, she says, isn’t the most fulfilling. “It’s not very giving, being a model, it doesn’t warm your heart,” she says, adding “It’s not as rewarding for the soul as most things.”

Which is why she tries to do as much good as she can, specifically when it comes to bullying — an issue that she’s dealt with personally throughout the years.

“All of these teenagers need to know that you’re you and that’s the best thing you can be,” she says. “The hardest part is being judged, and that’s what they talk to me about. It’s really sad because it doesn’t happen just in America or just in Europe, it happens everywhere in the world. Bullying is a crazy thing.”

What do you think of Bella’s take on the industry? Sound off in the comments below.