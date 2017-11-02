Bella Hadid Says Sneakers 'Always Look Cooler' Than Heels As She Models Limited-Edition Nikes

Bella Hadid’s job as the most in-demand model in fashion means she wears heels all the time. But if it were up to fashion It girl, she’d live in sneakers.

“I would pair them with everything,” Hadid told Footwear News in her new cover story. “I’ve worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything.” Plus she admits, they “always end up looking cooler” than heels.

The self-described sneaker head first discovered her obsession when she got her first pair of Converse shoes. “The first shoe I had every pair of was high-top Converse [Chuck Taylors]. I had the craziest colors, and I always had them match my outfits. Then I started to become obsessed with basketball sneakers and running shoes.”

So who better for Nike to tap than Hadid (who also happens to be a brand ambassador) for its big Air Force 1 anniversary blowout? For the 35th anniversary of their most infamous shoe style, Nike designed a pack of limited-edition Nike Air Force 100 sneakers all designed by special collaborators.

Rapper Travis Scott, designer Virgil Abloh and Don C Crawley all created iterations of the iconic sneaker. Plus a previously unreleased look from Jay-Z’s former record label Roc-A-Fella Records and a look from a previous Acronym collab (designed by Errolson Hugh) will be part of the celebratory 5-pack.

“The Air Force 1 means something beyond basketball. I’m designing it from that point,” Abloh told the magazine. “I’m not designing it as a basketball sneaker. I’m designing it as, like, a cultural signifier. And it has my aesthetic.”

Hadid modeled all five versions (which you can see in the behind-the-scenes video above) for her editorial and revealed that her favorites were Abloh and Scott’s designs. “I think everyone knows I love Virgil,” she said. “His shoe is so personal, it’s so distinct, and it’s such a different shoe than you necessarily see all the time because of how personal it is.”

But she loved Scott’s designs too: “And I love Travis’. It reminds me so much of him — it has the grills on it and the Swoosh. I think it’s so cool how you can replace them.”