Bella Hadid Flips the Bird After Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Are Spotted Kissing

Just days after her ex The Weeknd was spotted cozying up to Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid got feisty in one of her first Instagrams since news broke of the singers’ coupling.

While in New York City, the 20-year-old model shared a photo of herself flipping the bird during a night out on Friday night. Her post remains captionless.

Her outfit seemed to match her attitude, as she was spotted wearing a rock ‘n roll-inspired look featuring striped pants and a Harley-Davidson jean vest.

Many Instagram commenters suspected it has something to do with The Weeknd and Gomez, who were seen embracing and kissing each other after a romantic dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A source previously told PEOPLE the singers’ romance is “new and nothing serious.”

“It was a romantic dinner date in the rain,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They acted like a couple. They ordered pasta and shared the food. She seemed very into him — she was smiling a lot. They left holding hands.”

This marks the first relationship for The Weeknd since he and Hadid called it quits in November after dating for a year-and-a-half.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” a source exclusively told PEOPLE at the time. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.” (It’s unclear if Hadid and Gomez will, though – the model unfollowed her on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.)