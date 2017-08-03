Bella Hadid Falls in Her 'For Walking' Boots While Partying with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin

People tend to think that being a model is easy; it’s simply a matter of standing around and looking really good in clothes. But as anyone in the industry can tell you, behind all of those effortless editorials and Instagram shots is actually a whole lot of hard work, from getting their bodies in peak physical condition at the gym, squeezing into all of those sample-size clothes, often shooting the opposite season compared to the actual temperature outside, and providing an endless selection of poses and facial expressions even when they haven’t necessarily had a full night’s sleep in the past two months. All of which just goes to show you that sometimes it’s the simplest things in life that are actually the most difficult. Something Bella Hadid, who walks around in super high heels professionally, perfectly demonstrated when she took a tumble down a flight of stairs while out partying with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

These three next-generation supers hit the town on Wednesday night in celebration of their friend and photographer Renell Medrano’s birthday, throwing a party at Cipriani Downtown in N.Y.C. Bella penned a tribute to her friend on Instagram earlier in the evening, writing, “I cherish the moment we met.. you surprise me everyday with how hardworking, talented, DOPE, happy, incredible, funny, intelligent, and loving you are… I can say this for every single one of our friends…we are so LUCKY and grateful to know you.” But what wasn’t quite so lucky was the fall the model sustained while leaving the party later that night.

For the festive occasion Bella wore a black, off-the-shoulder, semi-sheer mini dress with layers of gold necklaces, gold hoops, a whole lot of bangles, and a tiny Fendi clutch. She finished off the look with knee-high, slouchy boots whose irony would become all too apparent after that fateful fall — a popular pair from Off–White that have the words “FOR WALKING” written up the side. Or in this case, for stumbling.

Thankfully, Kendall and Hailey were there to help Bella back up again. Hailey attended the party wearing a black velvet mini dress with a very sharply plunging neckline which she also accessorized with gold chains and hoops, adding a hot pink Gucci handbag and sheer socks paired with black strappy heels. Unlike her friends, Kendall went with something slightly more colorful than their all black ensembles, once again proving she’s “cool with her breasts” in a very tiny white crop top, a green khaki asymmetrical mini skirt, and floral-embellished heels with her trusty mom-approved Louis Vuitton fanny pack tucked up under her arm. So while Bella’s no Nancy Sinatra, it’s better she get all of her falls out now rather than later on the Michael Kors runway.

