During Fashion Month we see endless beauty makeovers: Models chop off their strands, bleach their brows and rock crazy wigs, all in the name of fashion. And while many of those looks are temporary, Bella Hadid just proved she’s down to go all the way for her art, switching up her look before hitting the runway in Milan.

Sometime between walking in Versus Versace show in London and attending the Love and Burberry fashion week party with BFF Kendall Jenner, the model dyed her hair black. Hadid entered the London Edition Hotel with chest-length, side-parted brunette strands, only to exit wearing the same exact outfit and a brand new hairstyle: a super-dark textured lob.

And it seems like it’s here to stay — at least for the rest of fashion month. After leaving London, the model continued to sport her new look in Milan, where she has so far been seen walking the Alberta Ferretti runway, wearing a dramatic velvet cape, sheer, nipple-baring dress and a gold eye mask.

What do you think of Hadid’s new look? Sound off below.