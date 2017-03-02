Bella Hadid Is the New Face of Dior Makeup, Plus More Celebrity Ad Campaigns

With so much action happening on the catwalks these days (it’s the final leg of Fashion Month!) you probably missed other big news from your favorite fashion brands. Dior Makeup has a new celebrity face, Dolce & Gabbana just got a hot actor to front its latest fragrance and there’s so many more celebrities with brand-new gigs, you’re going to want take a look below to get all the scoop.

Bella Hadid for Dior Makeup

Bella has had an impressive fashion month streak, but in between all the shows, she managed to reach another very impressive milestone — becoming the new face of Dior Makeup. She joins the brand’s other celeb faces, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence, to model the Diorshow pump and volume mascara (which hits stores in April). And trust us, thanks to the innovative application of the new formula, you’re going to want to snatch one up as soon as it launches.

Gisele Bündchen for Loewe

She may have quit the catwalk, but the legendary supermodel hasn’t given up the business all together. This month she’s the face of Loewe’s fall 2017 campaign and clearly hasn’t lost her magical touch one bit — can you think of anyone else who could make a wide-brimmed, toast-printed hat look cute and sexy? (We couldn’t either!)

#LOEWEFW17 women's campaign.

Featuring @gisele photographed by Steven Meisel. #PFW #giselebundchen A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Kit Harington for Dolce & Gabbana’s The One for Men fragrance

Your favorite Game of Thrones character has a new Dolce & Gabbana gig to show off his movie star looks (and famous hair). He’ll join the brand as the new face of its men’s fragrance, which comes out in September. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana say there wasn’t anyone else they even considered. “Kit Harington is exactly how we see the Dolce & Gabbana man: young, naturally charming, charismatic, with a personality rich in traits,” they shared in a press release.

The British actor #KitHarington will be the new face of Dolce&Gabbana’s fragrance line The One for Men starting September 2017 #DGBeauty #DGTheOne A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:59am PST

Colbie Caillat, Isabella Rossellini and her daughter Elettra Wiedemann for White House Black Market

White House Black Market’s spring campaign is focused on celebrating women who support one another, so they tapped Caillat to create a rendition of the “classic anthem of sisterhood” — “We Are Family.” The brand gathered a team of inspiring women to model alongside Caillat including actress Isabella Rossellini and her daughter, Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann, artist and poet Cleo Wade, author and cancer survivor Jessica Queller and mother and organic beauty entrepreneur Taylor Foster. Watch the idyllic video, below, and don’t forgot to shop the romantic, floral-print styles for spring.



RELATED PHOTOS: 10 Fashion and Beauty Brands That Have Redefined the Meaning of Going ‘Nude’

Winnie Harlow for Converse

Harlow is the face of Converse’s latest campaign, “Chucks, From the Runway to the Streets” which celebrates the brand’s influence on global fashion. The accompanying video features Harlow interviewing street style stars including Gucci Gang, Jeremie Egry of Etudes Studio, Sarah Andelman (Colette founder) and Emma Hope Allwood of Dazed who each comment on brand’s lasting impact on fashion.

Chiara Ferragni for SK-II and National Geographic

SK-II teamed up with National Geographic in the most intense product test we’ve ever seen. To see just how well SK-II’s iconic Facial Treatment Essence stands up to the elements, they had four celebrities travel to the most extreme climates on earth. The brand tapped the fashion blogger and three accomplished actresses, Kasumi Arimura of Japan, Chinese actress Ni Ni and South Korea’s Lee Siyoung to experience jungles, wintry mountains and active volcanoes all in the name of beauty. Ferragni was sent to face the elements in a desert, which you can see the preview below.

Ann Taylor’s new “This Is Ann” video

To celebrate National Women’s History Month, Ann Taylor created a video to show how personal and universal events have united generations of women over time. This Is Ann was created by an all-female team and features scenes of women balancing the demands of every day life. The brand is also using the video to kick off the application process for HERlead Fellowship, which features mentorship and leadership training to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

Which celebrity ad campaign was the most surprising?