As a bonafide supermodel, Bella Hadid is used to changing up her hair for photo shoots.

But the 20-year-old star was especially feeling herself on Monday, sharing a selfie to Instagram of her new curly mane from backstage in the salon chair.

Dressed in a low-cut black bodysuit and knee-high black boots, Hadid gave her best pin-up pose — her right hand pushing her bouncy curls forward. “Still going [strong],” Hadid captioned the photo.

The ringlets are much tighter than those Hadid’s sister Gigi has been seen rocking in the past.

While it’s unclear exactly which campaign Hadid’s new curls will show up in, a look-a-like wig can be seen in the shot behind her, indicating that her hair transformation is probably faux. Or perhaps the wig served as inspiration for Bella’s new perm style.

RELATED VIDEO: How It’s Done: Three Easy Ways to Tame Your Curly Hair

Just last month, Hadid dyed her hair black — as she was spotted leaving the London Edition Hotel with a new dark textured lob.

FROM COINAGE: 5 Financial Mistakes to Avoid in Your 20s

After leaving London, Hadid continued to sport her new look in Milan — walking the Alberta Ferretti runway. She kept up the look during Paris Fashion Week, where her outfit parade included a dominatrix-level leather mini, a velour tracksuit and a Cinderella-worthy ice blue silk gown.

And in between all the fashion month shows, Hadid reached another impressive milestone — becoming the new face of Dior Makeup — where she’ll be joining Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence to model the Diorshow pump and volume mascara. The product hits stores in April.

What do you think of Hadid’s new curls?