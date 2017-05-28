Bella Hadid Wears Sexy Crochet Outfit at Cannes Film Festival Because She’s Bella Hadid

Just when we thought Bella Hadid‘s style couldn’t get any sexier, she goes ahead and does this.

Fresh off of her show-stopping, naked sheer look at this week’s amfAR gala, the 20-year-old kept her see-through style streak going at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday in France, wearing a white, crochet two-piece set with her white bra and thong visible.

Hadid shared a photo of the casual, sexy look on Instagram, uploading a shot of herself posing next to a helicopter.

“No filter,” she captioned the picture.

No filter 😍 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 27, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

She topped off the look with a pair of white, high-top sneakers with her hair slicked into a bun.

Hadid’s Cannes duds are just the latest head-turning look the star has served this week.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Kendall Jenner, Hadid posed alongside gal pals (and fellow models) Jenner, Joan Smalls and Hailey Baldwin to recreate the iconic 1990 snap of Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

As the pic took over headlines, Hadid set off on memorable, star-studded night at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes. There, the model took swigs of champagne, switched up her outfits and even partied with Nicki Minaj.