‘Homeboy’s Gonna, Like, Get It:’ Bella Hadid’s Slang-Filled Sneaker Shopping Video Is Making the Internet Insane

Bella Hadid often makes headlines for her nearly-nude looks, her fierce poses and smoldering selfies (and belfies). But this time, the 21-year-old supermodel has caught the Internet’s attention with her linguistics.

Hadid recently appeared on Complex‘s Sneaker Shopping where she met with Joe La Puma at Kith in New York City to chat about her love for sneakers and her partnership with Nike.

When the subject turned to “sexy tennis shoes,” Hadid opened up about the role sneakers play in her love life.

“Sneakers on a man is definitely the first thing I look at … I mean, come on. Matching shoes, that’s dope,” Hadid began, before picking up different shoes.

“I don’t mind dirty sneakers but they better be fresh,” she explained. “If homeboy’s coming through with these, it’s quiet. Yeah, no, it’s quiet for him. But, like, if he comes through in, like these. You got some Air Maxes out here, you got some [Air] Jordans. Homeboy’s gonna, like, get it.”

RELATED PHOTOS: 21 of Bella Hadid’s Wildest, Wackiest Outfits In Honor of Her 21st Birthday

i can't stop watching that complex video. i need bella hadid as a GPS voice. "homeboy make a left or it is quiet." — deaux (@dstfelix) October 7, 2017

but if he comes through with the means of production, comrade is gonna like seize it pic.twitter.com/DH1187c8oB — Bodak Horseman™✨ (@broazay) October 8, 2017

if homegirl comes through with kylie cosmetics on then its quiet but if homegirl comes through with fenty beauty homegirls gonna like get it — whtvr (@wendavious) October 8, 2017

In true Twitter fashion, social media users immediately on Hadid’s quotes and started riffing on them, as seen above.

How It’s Done: Bella Hadid’s Wavy Bob

Others accused the model of trying to sound cool, with one even tweeting “Why does Bella Hadid sound like she’s trying to convince a group of underprivileged teens that drugs are wack.”

“I see Bella hadid in the corner of my room repeating ‘dope’ and ‘homeboy’ when I’m having sleep paralysis,” one Twitter user wrote.

What do you think of Bella’s Complex interview? Is it “quiet” for her?