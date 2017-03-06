Bella Hadid's Paris Outfit Parade Includes Dominatrix-Level Leather Minis, Track Suits and Even a Ball Gown

In case there was ever any doubt in your mind, it now seems safe to say that Bella Hadid has officially made it into the inner sanctum of universally confirmed supermodels. While her sister Gigi and BFF Kendall Jenner may have had to weather the are-they/aren’t-they maelstrom over their fact-paced rise to fashion world stardom, Bella seems to have skipped right over that segment of her career, jumping straight into the world of beauty campaigns, product endorsements, and of course, the almighty collaboration collection. The latter of which she’s working on with the super high-end jewelry and clothing purveyor Chrome Hearts, celebrating her line’s official launch at a party during Paris Fashion Week appropriately clad in head-to-toe leather, chains, and diamonds.

While there’s no set date as of yet for when the rest of us can get our hands on those leather newsboy caps and underboob-baring sweatshirt crop tops Bella has been wearing around lately, she gave a preview of her debut Chrome Hearts collection to a select group of Parisian fans and industry insiders on Sunday night during a party held at the brand’s store. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the model bedecked herself in all leather everything, all of her own design, including a strapless lace-up mini dress, black leather opera-length gloves, layers of heavy metal chokers, bracelets, rings, a small black-and-white briefcase purse and sandals accentuated with metal studs and rings around the ankle.

Still processing that last night was real. Truly can't believe how many people showed up to support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤ @chromeheartsxbella 🌹 @chromeheartsofficial 🌹🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:26am PST

But really this look was just the tip of the sartorial iceberg when it comes to the stylish whirlwind weekend the model has been having in Paris. In fact, it’s just one of seven lace-up, leather-centric outfits she was spotted in while running from one event to the next over the past three days.

While it may seem at first glance that there’s no rhyme or reason to Bella’s Parisian attire, there actually seems to be a very consistent through-line composed of a lot of very vibrant blue, leather, and lace-up accents all over. On Monday morning, the catwalk star rocked a very retro vibe in a velour tracksuit with a touch of corsetry through the torso, a matching bell bottom pant and orange aviator-style shades. Her look from the night before also channeled decades past in a full patent leather rockabilly ensemble and a similarly Matrix-esque leather pant suit the day before.

But those weren’t the only outfit changes the model had in store, going super glam at a Dior after party in a Cinderella-worthy ice blue silk gown, after showing off her street style bonafides in two very on-trend ensembles. Hadid went out with her friends in a Alessandra Rich blue tracksuit complete with bejeweled zipper pull on Friday, later changing into a built-in corset pencil skirt, windowpane plaid duster, pristine white sneakers, and a furry beret to give the entire ensemble just a hint of Clueless-era je ne sais quoi.

