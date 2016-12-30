2016 may have been the year of “realizing stuff,” but it was also the year of Bella Hadid. While it may be her sister Gigi and her BFF Kendall Jenner who get all the Instagram It-Girl love, Bella is no slouch in the newly established supermodel department herself.

In the past 12 months, the model has quickly gone from simply being the brunette Hadid sister to becoming a household name, landing 8 major magazine covers, huge campaigns for brands like Dior Cosmetics and Nike, walking in the biggest runway shows around the world, as well as making her childhood dreams come true with a coveted spot on the Victoria’s Secret runway. And now she can add an all-new achievement to that growing list, designing her first collection for Chrome Hearts.

On Tuesday night, the model shared a cryptic black and white shot of herself from behind with her hair slicked back into a ponytail, wearing a pair of low-slung jeans and a white baby tee emblazoned with the Chrome Hearts logo and a big B in Olde English font in the center. Bella captioned the shot, “So damn excited ! You have no idea what’s coming! My new collection with @chromeheartsofficial designed by me, shot by my angel mother @laurielynnstark ❤️ I CANT wait for you all to see what we’ve made! Follow @chromeheartsxbella for more 😻🏁❤️ #chromeheartsxbella coming soon soon soon…”

RELATED PHOTOS: Bella Hadid’s Most Naked Moments, Ranked

The pairing between the model and the brand makes perfect sense given that the super luxury jewelry and accessory line is owned and designed by her lifelong best friend, Jesse Jo Stark. Bella can also regularly be seen sporting various pricey chokers and bling from the line, most notably on her trip to Japan with The Weeknd, and even photographed Jesse Jo for an article in W magazine. While we still have half a month to go before the new year officially begins, it seems 2017 is already coming up Bella.

UPDATE: The 20-year-old model and newfound designer just posted on Instagram to tease her upcoming collaboration with Chrome Hearts. Bella shared two photos of herself wearing a patent leather white biker hat with gold hardware.

CH x bella hat patent white red black soon🍾 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:01pm PST

White’s not your forte? She added that red and black patent caps are on their way too. Besides accessories, it appears Bella’s working on some clothing items for the line as well. The Chrome Hears + Bella Instagram account keeps revealing sporadic hints of what’s to come in the line, like a photo of the model showing some risqué underboob while sporting a white tee crop top.

'fuck you' baby tee… 🥀 soon.. A photo posted by CHROMEHEARTS+BELLA (@chromeheartsxbella) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:25pm PST

Are you excited for Bella’s new collection? Do you think you’ll buy something from it? Sound off below!