The Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off, which means it’s time to prepare yourself for 12 days of glitz, glamour and jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

First up: Bella Hadid made her highly anticipated red carpet reveal (after landing in the French Riviera with her model friends) at the opening ceremony and she captured major Old Hollywood glamour in a pale pink, ultra-leggy strapless gown and soft curls. But what really stole the show was how she accessorized the look.

The model paired her beautiful satin gown with crystal-covered Olgana Paris heels and a show-stopping Bulgari necklace that featured a cushion cut 180-carat sapphire stone set with over 28 carats of pavé diamonds.

On top of the major necklace, the 20-year-old star wore a matching rectangular cut sapphire Bulgari ring on her left index finger surrounded by pave diamonds.

After landing down in the French Riviera with fellow model Hailey Baldwin, Hadid headed straight to her hotel with her glam team to get red carpet ready.

Opening night Cannes Film Festival 🌸 My favorite carpet 💓 @diormakeup @sabrinabmakeup @jennifer_yepez team ❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

On Instagram, the model showed off some cleavage while wearing a slinky pink robe and sipping on white wine (she’s in France, after all) getting some finishing touches done on her makeup for what she calls her “favorite red carpet.” Dior brand ambassador and makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani created a classic cat eye on Hadid for the occasion, while hairstylist Jennifer Yepez did soft Old Hollywood curls on the “Dior princess” to complete the look.

