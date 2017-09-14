Bella Hadid was one of the busiest models at New York Fashion Week (and she’ll continue to be as she prepares to hit the London-Milan-Paris fashion show circuit). But one of the biggest highlights for the 20-year-old runway star took place off the catwalk. As the face of Bulgari, Bella fêted the luxury Italian label’s new scent Bulgari Goldea Roman Night during NYFW, and she told PEOPLE collaborating with the brand has been a “dream come true.”

“Bulgari is such an amazing iconic brand and for me to be apart of it is so amazing,” she shared. “The [Bulgari] family is so intense, so loving and so incredible.”

Hadid first launched the fragrance, which is a mix of berries and musk for a sensual, date-night ready scent, on the Spanish steps in Rome, an experience she called, “absolutely life changing.”

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” she said. “Now to be here in New York, which is where I live now finally to be here launching this fragrance, is a dream come true,”

The model also shot the fragrance campaign in Rome with her “idol,” photographer Glen Luchford.

“It was really, really cold and it was three 15-hour days,” she says of the shoot. “It was aggressive, but it was definitely worth it and it ended up working out well.”

While traveling from job to job isn’t easy for the in-demand model, Hadid credits her amazing support system for where she is in her career.

“I’m only 20 and I’m buying my new apartment soon,” she shared. “That was something that I’d never thought I’d be able to do, and I wouldn’t be able to do if I didn’t have the right people around me. There’s upsides and there’s downsides but they equal out eventually.”

And while traveling the globe for work is exhausting for the star, we’re exhausted by the number of outfit changes she makes — especially during fashion month. But the model loves the process and is all about experimenting when it comes to her street style.

“Most of the times I grab whatever I think is cool,” she said. “There is a pair of vintage jeans I bought two years ago in Japan that I’ll pair with an Off-White T-Shirt, a cool Givenchy purse and old school Nikes. That’s a look and that’s just something that I love. I’ve always been that way since I was a teenager.”

Hadid also collaborates with stylist Elizabeth Sulcer to craft her head-turning, hypebeast wardrobe.

“She’ll bring me pieces that I’ll ask her to get for me and then she’ll be like, ‘Oh look at this dope pair of pants. What can we pair them with?’ That’s the most fun for me, because I am obsessed with making looks and being able to make new s— that freaks people out a lot.”

And when all else fails she just shops her sister’s closet.

“Gigi has a lot of really great tank tops and they’re like major and I stole them and she keeps asking for me to give them back and I’m not going to,” she said. “Sister rival so I’m not giving them back.”

