Bella Hadid Shares Scantily-Clad Dior Fitting Photos as ‘Magical’ New Ad Campaign Launches

Bella Hadid is known to don next-to-nothing for everything from Instagram shots to runway stints, and that apparently goes behind the scenes, too.

The 20-year-old shared photos of her fittings for the upcoming Dior fashion show wearing only a bra, matching black bottoms and a pair of heels. In true Hadid fashion, the model documented the intimate moment via a Boomerang on her Instagram stories.

She shared the behind-the-scenes snap on the same day that she hit a major milestone for the brand as well: “My first official Dior Beauty campaign!” Hadid gushed alongside a campaign photo on her Instagram account earlier this week.

“This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since i was a child!!! I am still in shock.”

RELATED STORY: Bella Hadid’s Most Naked Moments, Ranked

The new campaign features the new Dior Diorshow Pump ‘n’ Volume mascara — which Hadid is shown holding in the Instagram shot while giving a fierce look.

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Enjoy Paris — and Bella Hadid’s There Too

The young model was working (alongside ex The Weeknd!) for most of the day, but she appeared to do some celebrating after posting about the new campaign. After gushing about the project, Hadid uploaded an Instagram photo of herself along with models including Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Lily Donaldson and Hailey Baldwin.

She also chronicled the night out on Snapchat, uploading a video of a few of the ladies slapping Jenner’s butt. Just another way to celebrate when you’re in the ultimate model squad.