Bella Hadid Celebrates 21st Birthday with a G-String Belfie

Everyone knows that Bella Hadid likes to be as naked as possible at (almost) all times. So, it’s no surprise that she decided to ring in her 21st year with a photo of her derrière – in a tiny thong, of course.

The birthday girl, who turned the big 2-1 on Monday, celebrated her big day with sweet outings alongside her gal pals and a series of sultry videos and photos shared on her Insta Story.

Although many of the shots were in real time, Hadid couldn’t help but whip out a camera to show off a photo of herself perched on a couch with her booty (and barely-there g-string) on full display. She was sure to zoom in on the shot to show off her slick ponytail and fierce facial expression.

She included no caption with the photo. But let’s be real here, does a thong-filled belfie actually need a caption?

I was born 21 years ago A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Bella Hadid Is 21! Let’s Celebrate With 21 of Her Most Out-There Outfits

Before heading out for her birthday festivities, Hadid showed off the day’s look: a white, thigh-length dress with small, puffy sleeves and a small dip at the chest.

On the way out, the super model shared a video of her crew passing by a bus with the star’s face plastered on the side. In honor of the milestone birthday, Hadid shared a video of herself sporting different looks (each one sexier than the last).

“I was born 21 years ago,” she captioned the clip.

The mega star wasn’t the only Hadid excited about the big day. Hadid’s older sister, 22-year-old Gigi, celebrated with a sweet throwback photo of the sisters as children, writing, “HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY MY ANGELIC SISTER @BELLAHADID !!! There are no words for how much I love you.”

How It’s Done: Bella Hadid’s Wavy Bob

She continued: “You know I’ve been trying to protect u from the world since day one, and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you’ll ever know. You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so so proud. You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af.”

What do you think of Bella’s birthday booty picture? Let us know below!