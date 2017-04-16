‘Lucky’ Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Model Figure in Teeny-tiny Blue Bikini in Dubai

Who needs Coachella?

Bella Hadid wore braids, sunglasses and a cobalt blue string bikini in Dubai for a Sunday boat trip.

“I’m so lucky😇😇😇😇,” the supermodel, 20, captioned her blue-skied photo on Sunday, where she was perched on a boat with three girlfriends.

On Saturday, Hadid posted stunning video of a tandem skydiving adventure in Dubai, where she can be seen smiling as she floats down back to earth.

This didn’t appear to be Hadid’s first time skydiving. The star — who wore a cropped short-sleeve white t-shirt, blue jeans and white Nike Cortez kicks — inferred she’s gone before while thanking her team on Saturday.

“Thank you @skydivedubai Greg and Maha!” Hadid wrote. “Best skydiving experience of my life!!!! F yaaaa!!!!”

Boattrip A post shared by Manonbensaoud (@manonbensaoud) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Meanwhile, ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, has been hitting Coachella with girlfriend Selena Gomez, 24, and they can’t keep their hands to themselves, with Gomez sharing a cuddly selfie from the star-studded festival on Saturday.