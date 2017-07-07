How to Pull Off Plaid Like Bella Hadid

Why We're Loving This Look!

Bella Hadid could care less about seasons, clearly. The supermodel picked the fall-friendly preppy plaid not once, not twice, but three times while out during Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France, proving this material is as chic in the summer as it is in the cooler months.

The key to pulling off this menswear-style print in soaring temps is to opt for items in lighter materials, like cotton, and silhouettes that are transitional, like cropped or wide leg trousers, off-the-shoulder tops and jumpsuits. Scroll through to shop some of our favorite summertime plaid pieces.