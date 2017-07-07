How to Pull Off Plaid Like Bella Hadid

The supermodel loves this preppy pattern (even in the summer!). Herewith, seven ways to rock the print like a pro

Why We're Loving This Look!

Bella Hadid could care less about seasons, clearly. The supermodel picked the fall-friendly preppy plaid not once, not twice, but three times while out during Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France, proving this material is as chic in the summer as it is in the cooler months.

The key to pulling off this menswear-style print in soaring temps is to opt for items in lighter materials, like cotton, and silhouettes that are transitional, like cropped or wide leg trousers, off-the-shoulder tops and jumpsuits. Scroll through to shop some of our favorite summertime plaid pieces.

2 of 8

Courtesy Shopbop

MOON RIVER

Buy It! Plaid Jumpsuit, $110; shopbop.com

3 of 8

Courtesy ASOS

ASOS

Buy It! Check Paper Bag Column Skirt, $28 (orig. $56); asos.com

4 of 8

Courtesy Net-a-Porter

GANNI

Buy It! Charron Off-the-Shoulder Checked Cotton-Blend Seersucker Top, $225; net-a-porter.com

5 of 8

Courtesy Boohoo.com

BOOHOO

Buy It! Isabella Premium Check Tailored Blazer, $60; boohoo.com

6 of 8

Courtesy Nordstrom

BAILEY 44

Buy It! Anglin Off Shirtdress, $198; nordstrom.com

7 of 8

Courtesy Forever 21

FOREVER 21

Buy It! Lush Plaid Flounce-Sleeve Top, $35; forever21.com

8 of 8

Courtesy Topshop

TOPSHOP

Buy It! Slim Fit Check Trousers, $75; topshop.com

