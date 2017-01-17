Bella Hadid Becomes Permanent Angel with 2 New Tiny Tattoos

She walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — and now Bella Hadid has become earned a permanent set of wings.

The 20-year-old supermodel made a visit to celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy recently, where she added two teeny-tiny black angel wings to her ankles.

JonBoy is known for tattooing petite pieces of art on some of the biggest celebs. He’s previously given ink to Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Zayn Malik, and Sofia Richie — among others.

fly @bellahadid #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

🕊@bellahadid #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

♠️🖤 A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

Of course, it’s not clear if the tats are in reference to Victoria’s Secret or something else — like Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. The brunette beauty often refers to her mother as an angel, most recently in a Jan. 11 Instagram post in honor of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-star’s birthday.

“Today marks the day that our beautiful angel, my best friend and mother was brought into this world!” Hadid wrote. “Thank you for EVERYTHING!!!!!! Nobody loves you more than me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Hadid Flips the Bird After Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Are Spotted Kissing

There’s one person Hadid’s new tat likely isn’t for: ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

The couple called it quit in November, after dating for a year-and-a-half. And just days after he was spotted cozying up to Selena Gomez, Hadid got feisty in one of her first Instagrams since news broke of the singers’ coupling.

She shared a captionless photo of herself flipping the bird at the camera.

Now that would make a good tattoo.

What do you think of the model’s new wings? Share below!