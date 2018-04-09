Meet Bella Hadid's New Blonde Alter Ego Rebekka Harajuku (She Even Has Her Own Instagram!)

Bella Hadid just dropped a (blonde) bombshell on social media. The 21-year-old supermodel introduced the world to the alter ego she created for herself while on a work trip in Tokyo.

Hadid began posting photos of herself on Instagram wearing a blonde bob wig with bangs, along with lots of Chanel accessories and tiny sunglasses. She captioned the image, “🎀Rebekka Harajuku 🎀at your service.”

As the weekend progressed, Hadid continued to post photos posing as her blonde doppleganger, whether Rebekka was dancing at a club in a black beret or checking herself out in a mirror before a night on the town in Tokyo.

“Rebekka getting ready with Raffael. Exclusive s–t. 🇯🇵,” Hadid captioned a photo of her alter ego.

But Hadid didn’t just share photos of Rebekka’s excursions in Tokyo on her own Instagram. It appears the model has taken things so far, she even made her Rebekka an Instagram account too.

Rebekka’s account has only been live for a few days, but she’s already racked up more than 15,000 followers, although she only follows five people including herself and best friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon, who is the International PR Director for Dior.

Although Hadid has not confirmed whether or not she runs Rebekka’s Instagram account, based off of the shots, we can presume Hadid is behind it.

We can’t be certain is Hadid will continue going out in public as Rebekka once she returns to the United States, but we’ll be sure to enjoy her alter ego’s continuous Instagram content in the meantime.