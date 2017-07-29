Bella Hadid Continues to Rock the ’90s Trend with Rainbow Bellbottoms and Denim Bralette

The spirit of the ’90s is still alive — if you’re a supermodel.

Bella Hadid was spotted in New York City on Friday wearing a super ’90s denim ensemble. The supermodel paired flared rainbow jeans with a denim bralette, a white button down shirt, gold hoop earrings and two gold chains.

The 20-year-old has been seen sporting a few ’90s styles this summer, including a head-to-toe plaid ensemble with era-appropriate tiny sunglasses when she hit up Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

And although she has been seen wearing throwback looks, Hadid has also stuck to her traditional go-tos — sexy bikinis and summer styles.

On July 13, Hadid posted a picture of herself in a pool in a green bikini during her Mykonos, Greece, vacation. The picture, set against a beautiful mountainous background, was captioned, “Glow.”

Glow 🌅💛 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

On that same trip, she was spotted with Kendall Jenner splashing around with a group of friends while wearing a white bikini and sexy sheer dress. Jenner wore sheer black cover-up over a black shirt.

RELATED VIDEO: How It’s Done: Bella Hadid’s Sexy Cat Eyes

Hadid’s sister Gigi Hadid, 22, also took on the ’90s trend when she shared a look at her pink and purple highlighted hair extensions on Instagram on Friday.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

On Friday, Bella Hadid also posted a beautiful birthday tribute post to her half-sister, Alana Hadid.

Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, loving, hysterical, incredible sister @lanzybear I love you so so much girl friend!!!! I will be your mini me forever ! Can't wait to celebrate… thank you for being you 🦋🙏🏼🌸❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, loving, hysterical, incredible sister @lanzybear I love you so much girl friend!!!! I will be your mini me forever ! Can’t wait to celebrate… thank you for being you,” Hadid wrote.