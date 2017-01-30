Bella and Gigi Hadid Join New York Protests in #NoBanNoWall March Against Trump’s Refugee Ban

Bella and Gigi Hadid took to the streets of New York City to protest President Donald Trump‘s controversial executive order temporarily banning refugees from entering the country.

The sisters were spotted at the #NoBanNoWall march on Sunday holding signs and chanting along with the rest of the protesters. Their father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, is Jordanian-American and Muslim while their mother, Yolanda Hadid, is Dutch-American. Gigi’s boyfriend, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, is also Muslim.

Hand-in-hand, the models took part in a chorus of people shouting, “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

Bella, 20, shared a photo of herself holding a sign that read “We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews,” with letters from each word in bold to highlight the meaning of the sign: “We are all humans.”

Their mother posted a black and white snap of her daughters holding the sign, with Bella sipping a slurpee.

“That’s right, we are one….. Open to all religion, all races and all countries,” Yolanda captioned the image, adding the hashtags #America and #LoveTrumpsHate.

❤That's right, we are one….. Open to all religion, all races and all countries #America #LoveTrumpsHate A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

Gigi and Bella Hadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York today. pic.twitter.com/atHh2AkIVe — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) January 30, 2017

Gigi and Bella Hadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York, January 29th. pic.twitter.com/DwYV04sFCh — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) January 30, 2017

Gigi and Bella Hadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York, January 29th. pic.twitter.com/IGzljegthY — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) January 30, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack



Gigi, 21, previously tweeted her support for the Women’s March.

“So inspired by the incredible & unique humans in this world everyday,” she wrote. “Thank you for beautifully demonstrating how to put gender, race, religion aside & come TOGETHER for what is right.”

Trump’s executive order temporarily bans any refugees from entering the U.S., indefinitely bans refugees who hail from Syria and temporarily bans nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The president also previously said in that Christians and other minority religions from Muslim countries should be given preferential treatment when entering the U.S. over Muslims.

Titled “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” the order closes the nation’s borders to refugees for 120 days.

For 90 days, visas will also not be issued to nationals from several Muslim countries — Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iran. This ban would apply to anyone from those countries visiting the U.S., not just people seeking asylum or looking to immigrate.

On Sunday, Trump released his response to the international outrage.

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border,” he said in a statement released by the White House. “America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say.”