Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter, Bella, Just Launched a New Clothing Line

Bella Cruise is embarking on a career in the fashion industry as a designer!

The 25-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman announced on her website that she launched her own brand named BKC.

“Bella has been an artist her entire life. Her go-to medium is marker on paper with her inspiration for her artwork drawn largely from friends, fashion, and music,” a statement on the site reads. “It has been a life-long dream of Bella’s to put her art onto clothing; her brand new t-shirt collection is the first glimpse in the realization of this dream, with many more to come in the near future.”

Her debut collection includes $85 crew-neck tees featuring drawings from her own portfolio. (There’s even a monster that will give you ’90s flashbacks to Krum from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.)

Bella was previously pursuing a career as a makeup artist after graduating from West London’s Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair but seemed to switch career paths to follow her passion for art and design. When Cruise was married to ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2006, Bella worked for Holmes’ clothing line, Holmes and Yang.

Having previously gone by “Isabella Cruise,” she’s now introduced on the brand’s website as “Bella Kidman Cruise,” officially using her mother’s last name in her monogram.

After Kidman and Cruise split in 2001, Isabella lived with her dad in L.A. and as of 2015, was a practicing member of the Church of Scientology.

Although neither of her parents were in attendance at her secret 2015 wedding to British I.T. consultant Max Parker, a source close to Kidman told PEOPLE at the time that Kidman was ” very happy for Bella.”

“She, like all mothers, wants her child to be happy, and it surely seems Bella is very happy,” the source said.

Zoë Kravitz On Nicole Kidman Revealing She Was Engaged To Her Dad Lenny: ‘I Think She Forgot That No One Knew That’

Cruise and Kidman adopted Bella and their son Connor, but Kidman told PEOPLE in 2011 that her decision to adopt after struggling with fertility didn’t change how she felt as a mother. “Children are children – you’ll die for your children. And when you feel that as a parent – that’s the unconditional love.”